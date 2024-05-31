Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 189.13% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 189.39% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 189.13% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.895.15 189 27.8521.79 28 OPM %16.5224.85 -22.8720.56 - PBDT2.540.98 159 5.904.40 34 PBT2.060.85 142 5.093.67 39 NP1.910.66 189 4.082.64 55

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

