Borosil Renewables edges higher after net loss falls sharply in Q4

Borosil Renewables advanced 2.26% to Rs 544.15 after the ccompany reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 48.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Net sales during the period under review increased by 31.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 373.54 crore.

Operating expenditure rose by 16% to Rs 358.16 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with the same period last year.

Interest payments for Q4 FY25 added up to Rs 9.54 crore, which is nearly 3 times the outgo of Rs 3.16 crore registered in Q4 FY24. Depreciation charges amounted to Rs 36.24 crore (up 7.9% YoY).

Accordingly, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.50 in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 57.17 crore in Q4 FY24.

The Mumbai-based solar glass manufacturer has registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.57 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 46.90 crore in FY24. Revenue for FY25 rose by 7.7% YoY to Rs 1,479.33 crore.

Also Read

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News