Fiscal deficit narrows, GOI receives Rs 7.33 lakh crores in first two months of current fiscal

Ministry of Finance unveiled the monthly accounts of the Government of India upto the month of May, 2025 today. The Government of India has received Rs 7,32,963 crore (21.0% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto May, 2025 comprising Rs 3,50,862 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 3,56,877 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 25,224 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 1,63,471 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India this period which is Rs 23,720 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 7,46,126 crore (14.7% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 5,24,772 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 2,21,354 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 1,47,788 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 51,253 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.