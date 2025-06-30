Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection jumps around 10% in FY25

GST collection jumps around 10% in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have doubled over the past five years to hit a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in the financial year 2025 or FY25, according to latest government data released on Monday. The collections in FY25 mark a 9.4% year-on-year growth compared to Rs 20.18 lakh crore collected in FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nikkei jumps 0.84% on investor optimism

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.59%

Barometers turn range bound, realty shares extent losses for 3rd day

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story