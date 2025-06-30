GST collection jumps around 10% in FY25

Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have doubled over the past five years to hit a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in the financial year 2025 or FY25, according to latest government data released on Monday. The collections in FY25 mark a 9.4% year-on-year growth compared to Rs 20.18 lakh crore collected in FY24.

