Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.66%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.66% at 7202.4 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra added 5.17%, Punjab National Bank rose 3.91% and Bank of Baroda gained 3.09%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 6.27% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.88% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.47% to close at 25517.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.54% to close at 83606.46 today.

