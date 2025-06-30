Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIP growth at nine-month low, electricity output contracts nearly 6%

IIP growth at nine-month low, electricity output contracts nearly 6%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Statistics stated today that the index of industrial production or IIP growth rate for the month of May 2025 is 1.2 percent which was 2.7 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of April 2025. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of May 2025 are (-)0.1 percent, 2.6 percent and (-)5.8 percent respectively. Latest data marks a nine-month low growth rate for the IIP. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 156.6 against 154.7 in May 2024.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in May 2025 over May 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of May 2025 are - "Manufacture of basic metals" (6.4%), "Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c." (11.8%) and "Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products" (6.9%).

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in May 2025 over May 2024 are (-)1.9 percent in Primary goods, 14.1 percent in Capital goods, 3.5 percent in Intermediate goods, 6.3 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, (-) 0.7 percent in Consumer durables and (-)2.4 percent in Consumer non-durables (Statement III). Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of May 2025 are Infrastructure/ construction goods, Capital goods, Intermediate goods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collection jumps around 10% in FY25

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nikkei jumps 0.84% on investor optimism

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.59%

Barometers turn range bound, realty shares extent losses for 3rd day

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story