IIP growth at nine-month low, electricity output contracts nearly 6%

Ministry of Statistics stated today that the index of industrial production or IIP growth rate for the month of May 2025 is 1.2 percent which was 2.7 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of April 2025. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of May 2025 are (-)0.1 percent, 2.6 percent and (-)5.8 percent respectively. Latest data marks a nine-month low growth rate for the IIP. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 156.6 against 154.7 in May 2024.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in May 2025 over May 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of May 2025 are - "Manufacture of basic metals" (6.4%), "Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c." (11.8%) and "Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products" (6.9%).