US dollar index speculative longs at three month high

US dollar index speculators continued to increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 8645 contracts in the data reported through January 7, 2025, showing an increase of 1768 net long contracts compared to the previous week and pushing them to three month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News