Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 26.34% to Rs 273.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 727.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 567.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.727.38567.3774.4074.48373.47296.54365.13289.90273.86216.76

