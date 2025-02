Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 14.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 666.90 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 14.42% to Rs 33.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 666.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 712.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.666.90712.7112.5012.2384.8188.3344.6150.8333.0138.57

