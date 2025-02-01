Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 69.06% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.06% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.6821.59 -69 OPM %19.611.57 -PBDT0.79-0.32 LP PBT0.54-0.74 LP NP0.67-1.07 LP

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

