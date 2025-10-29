Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 799.44 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 6.79% to Rs 286.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 799.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.799.44702.0570.5474.67391.03364.88381.92358.21286.14267.94

