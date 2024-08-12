Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 247.14 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 17.66% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 247.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales247.14246.70 0 OPM %17.0121.21 -PBDT45.5251.36 -11 PBT35.4042.95 -18 NP26.4932.17 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

Olympics: Pak javelin thrower Nadeem's father-in-law to gift him a buffalo

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story