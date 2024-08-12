Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 80.08 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 54.24% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 80.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.0867.4521.6520.4215.1411.9811.127.208.365.42

