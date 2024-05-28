Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.70% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.70% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 120.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.0233.94 30 120.00113.45 6 OPM %14.7415.41 --1.839.80 - PBDT1.21-6.65 LP -19.01-4.36 -336 PBT-2.94-10.18 71 -35.24-14.00 -152 NP-1.75-7.48 77 -25.93-10.60 -145

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gulshan Polyols wins order for supply of ethanol to OMCs

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story