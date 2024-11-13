Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Flomic Global Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 84.00% to Rs 136.51 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 136.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales136.5174.19 84 OPM %7.856.00 -PBDT8.502.61 226 PBT1.61-2.51 LP NP1.19-2.39 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

