Flomic Global Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.00% to Rs 136.51 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 136.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.136.5174.197.856.008.502.611.61-2.511.19-2.39

