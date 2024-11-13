Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.15% to Rs 12.42 crore

Net profit of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.15% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.4226.517.002.070.240.110.05-0.060.56-0.01

