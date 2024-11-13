Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 3766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 13 2024
Sales rise 1631.73% to Rs 54.03 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 3766.67% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1631.73% to Rs 54.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.033.12 1632 OPM %12.847.69 -PBDT6.980.24 2808 PBT6.980.24 2808 NP6.960.18 3767

Nov 13 2024

