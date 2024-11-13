Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 3766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1631.73% to Rs 54.03 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 3766.67% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1631.73% to Rs 54.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.033.1212.847.696.980.246.980.246.960.18

