FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 155.6 points or 0.65% at 23668.38 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 4.44%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 3.11%),ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.97%),Emami Ltd (down 2.3%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were M K Proteins Ltd (down 1.94%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.88%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.43%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.35%), and G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.28%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 9.82%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 2.73%), and VST Industries Ltd (up 2.61%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 544.3 or 0.96% at 57134.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.97 points or 0.64% at 16992.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.8 points or 0.12% at 25358.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.49 points or 0.07% at 82908.22.

On BSE,2549 shares were trading in green, 1352 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

