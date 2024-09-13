Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 1.18%, gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 653.25, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.6% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.73% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 653.25, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25384.2. The Sensex is at 82994.24, up 0.04%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 11.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 65513.2, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 97.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

