Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 11790, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 143.37% in last one year as compared to a 26.25% gain in NIFTY and a 59.74% gain in the Nifty Auto. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 11790, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25379.8. The Sensex is at 82979.24, up 0.02%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has added around 20.93% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25779.8, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11805.75, up 0.64% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

