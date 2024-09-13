Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1031, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.46% in last one year as compared to a 26.25% slide in NIFTY and a 9.21% slide in the Nifty Media. Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1031, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25379.8. The Sensex is at 82979.24, up 0.02%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 11.87% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2083.5, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

