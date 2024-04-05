FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 26.88 points or 0.14% at 19349.41 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, M K Proteins Ltd (up 4.92%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 3.76%),Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 3.73%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 3.14%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.51%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 1.32%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.31%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.17%), and Doms Industries Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.99%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 2.49%), and ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.94%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.92 or 0.27% at 74026.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.7 points or 0.24% at 22459.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.58 points or 0.25% at 45691.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.8 points or 0.11% at 13800.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1419 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

