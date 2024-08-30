Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease in July

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and for rural labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 10 points each in July, reaching 1,290 and 1,302, respectively, a labour ministry statement said. Retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers eased to 6.17 percent and 6.20 percent, respectively, in July. The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 percent and 7.04 percent, respectively, in June this year.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

