Foods &amp; Inns consolidated net profit declines 65.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 345.22 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 65.59% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 345.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.55% to Rs 36.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 1020.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 999.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales345.22332.74 4 1020.13999.39 2 OPM %10.939.98 -11.789.89 - PBDT24.0825.33 -5 80.8173.32 10 PBT20.0521.94 -9 64.4159.29 9 NP5.2315.20 -66 36.7247.41 -23

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

