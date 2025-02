Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 141.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 238.35% to Rs 40.23 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 141.73% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 238.35% to Rs 40.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.2311.898.650.6713.461.8713.041.529.503.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News