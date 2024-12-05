Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

White Organic Retail Ltd, Khadim India Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2024.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd crashed 9.10% to Rs 90.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34174 shares in the past one month.

White Organic Retail Ltd lost 5.27% to Rs 4.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd tumbled 5.10% to Rs 382. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2149 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd shed 5.07% to Rs 827.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43853 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44609 shares in the past one month.

