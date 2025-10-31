Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 12.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 63.27 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 12.93% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.2757.5423.0419.9914.9313.3511.059.968.307.35

