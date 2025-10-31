Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 703.43 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 58.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 703.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 632.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.703.43632.4310.0910.0033.6025.29-63.33-65.45-58.60-60.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News