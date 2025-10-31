Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 86.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 55.00 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 86.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.0049.4942.9139.362.663.940.312.110.282.03

