Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 14.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 14.64% to Rs 121.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 152.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

