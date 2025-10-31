Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 49.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 490.23 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 49.29% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 490.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 406.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.490.23406.7518.1211.99100.4462.1380.5352.7163.2442.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News