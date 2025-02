Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 35.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 1889.49 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 35.02% to Rs 115.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 1889.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1691.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1889.491691.6912.2612.71247.66204.95177.15136.67115.3185.40

