Force Motors gains after domestic sales climb 24% YoY in May 2025

Force Motors rose 1.06% to Rs 12,464 after the company's domestic sales jumped 24.46% to 3,002 units in May 2025, as against 2,412 units sold in May 2024.The companys exports tumbled 52.22% to 86 units in May 2025, compared with 180 units sold in May 2024.
The company sold a total of 3,088 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in May 2025, registering a growth of 19.14% compared to 2,592 units sold in May 2024.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
The company reported a 209.93% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 434.71 crore on a 17.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
