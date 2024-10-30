Stock Alert: Marico, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Moitsons Jewellers

DFC First Bank, IndiaMart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Larsen & Toubro ., Tata Power, the New India Assurance Co, Aditya Birla Capital, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Biocon, Dabur India, DCM Shriram, Electrosteel Castings, Grindwell Norton, Indraprastha Medical Corp, IRB Infrastructure Developers , Shalby , Sterlite Technologies , TCI Express, TTK Prestige, and Vardhman Textiles will declare their result later today.

Stock to Watch:

Marico reported 19.83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 353 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% YoY to Rs 2,664 crore in Q2 FY25, with underlying volume growth of 5% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13% in the international business.

Star Health and Allied Insurances standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 111 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 125 crore in Q2 FY24. Net premium jumped 16% YoY to Rs 3,704 crore during the quarter.

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit surged 100% to Rs 10 crore on 21.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 109 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Hitachi Energys standalone net profit jumped 111% to Rs 52 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,554 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Allied Blenders & Distillers net profit surged 318.87% to Rs 47.5 crore on 1.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 867.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Kaynes Technologys consolidated net profit fell 5.73% to Rs 115 crore on 7.25% decline in revenue to Rs 572 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 15.59% to Rs 252 crore on 5.53% increase in revenue to Rs 1,010 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

