Marico Ltd Spikes 7.05%

Marico Ltd rose 7.05% today to trade at Rs 673.15. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.31% to quote at 21645.22. The index is down 9.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cupid Ltd increased 1.4% and Sula Vineyards Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 16.89 % over last one year compared to the 25.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Marico Ltd has lost 3.33% over last one month compared to 9.01% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 5.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36159 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 719.8 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 486.75 on 19 Mar 2024.

