Fortis Healthcare hits all-time high after Q1 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Fortis Healthcare jumped 4.38% to Rs 895.30 after the company reported a 56.83% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 260.28 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 165.96 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 16.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,166.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 337.94 crore in Q1 FY26, up 47.02% from Rs 229.85 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported exceptional gains of Rs 12.63 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 491 crore, reflecting a 43.2% growth compared to Rs 343 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 22.6% from 18.4% in the year-ago quarter.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from the hospital business grew 18.6% to Rs 1,838 crore, up from Rs 1,549 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth was driven by a higher ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed) and a 7.8% increase in occupied beds compared to the previous year. The occupancy rate for the hospital business stood at 69% in Q1 FY26, up from 67% in Q1 FY25. ARPOB rose 9.95% to Rs 2.65 crore per annum, compared to Rs 2.41 crore per annum last year. The Average Length of Stay (ALOS) declined to 4.09 days from 4.16 days. International Patient revenues grew 17% to Rs 132 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113 crore in Q3 FY24. The business contributed 7.7% to overall hospital business revenues, similar the corresponding previous period.

International patient revenues grew 21% to Rs 154 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 127 crore in Q1 FY25. The segment contributed 7.9% to the hospital business revenues, slightly up from 7.8% in Q1 FY25. Key surgical procedures showed strong growth: Robotic surgeries rose 75%, radiation therapy increased 53%, and orthopedic procedures grew 22% year-on-year. Digital channels, including the website, mobile app, and digital campaigns, saw a 16.8% YoY increase in revenue contribution. These channels accounted for 29.5% of overall hospital revenues, compared to 29.9% in Q1 FY25. The diagnostic business gross revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 368.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 343.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin, based on gross revenues, stood at 23.0%, up from 16.1% in the previous year. Excluding one-offs, the margin was 18.7% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, Agilus Diagnostics conducted approximately 10.13 million tests, up from 9.57 million tests in Q1 FY25. In July 2025, Fortis signed an Operations and Maintenance Services (O&M) agreement with Gleneagles India. Under the agreement, Fortis will manage around 700 beds across five hospitals and one clinic in the Gleneagles network. As of 30 June 2025, the companys net debt stood at Rs 1,869 crore, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.92x, compared to 0.22x as of 30 June 2024 (based on Q1 annualized EBITDA). Net Debt to Equity rose to 0.20x from 0.04x in the prior year.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare stated, We have witnessed a healthy start to the financial year, as demonstrated in our Q1 earnings for both hospital and diagnostic businesses. The recently executed O&M services agreement with Gleneagles India expands our geographic footprint and provides an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to optimize operations and enhance efficiencies. The company also consummated the acquisition of Shrimann Superspecialty Hospital in Jalandhar, further strengthening our presence in Punjab region with approx. 1,000 beds. He further added In the diagnostics business, we have witnessed a strong recovery in both revenues and EBITDA margins which is reflective of the brand building initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. We expect this growth momentum to continue going forward.