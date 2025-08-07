Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 7.64 times

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 7.64 times

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 159.29 crore units as against 20.84 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) received bids for 1,59,29,46,300 units as against 20,84,20,800 units on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website data at 17:30 IST on 7 August 2025. The issue was subscribed 7.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding today, 5 August 2025 and it will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 95 to 100. The minimum order quantity is 150 units.

The IPO comprises fresh units, aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore. The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards partial or full repayment or prepayment of certain financial indebtedness of the asset SPVs and the investment entities, amounting to Rs 4,640 crore and general purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Knowledge Realty Trust on Monday, 4 August 2025, raised Rs 1,620 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.20 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 63 anchor investors. The trust had earlier raised Rs 1,200 crore from strategic investors.

Knowledge Realty Trust own and manage a high-quality office portfolio in India. The companys portfolio comprises 29 Grade A office assets totaling 46.3 msf as of March 31, 2025, with 37.1 msf of completed area, 1.2 msf of under construction area and 8.0 msf of future development area. The firms portfolio assets house a diversified tenant mix of prominent multinational tenants, including fortune 500 companies and global capability centers (GCCs), as well as leading domestic corporates. The companys portfolio assets are spread across 6 cities, namely Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.

The firm reported a gross assets value (GAV) of Rs 61,998.9 crore and total portfolio revenue from operations of Rs 39,301.01 crore as on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 300.61 times

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 88%

RBI's Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities Directions to broaden funding sources for infrastructure financing

All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 35%

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story