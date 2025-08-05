Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 88%

The offer received bids for 18.36 crore units as against 20.84 units on offer.The initial public offer (IPO) of Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) received bids for 18,36,98,850 units as against 20,84,20,800 units on offer, as per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website data at 17:00 IST on 5 August 2025. The issue was subscribed 0.88 times.
The issue opened for bidding today, 5 August 2025 and it will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 95 to 100. The minimum order quantity is 150 units.
The IPO comprises fresh units, aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore. The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards partial or full repayment or prepayment of certain financial indebtedness of the asset SPVs and the investment entities, amounting to Rs 4,640 crore and general purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Knowledge Realty Trust on Monday, 4 August 2025, raised Rs 1,620 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.20 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 63 anchor investors. The trust had earlier raised Rs 1,200 crore from strategic investors.
Knowledge Realty Trust own and manage a high-quality office portfolio in India. The companys portfolio comprises 29 Grade A office assets totaling 46.3 msf as of March 31, 2025, with 37.1 msf of completed area, 1.2 msf of under construction area and 8.0 msf of future development area. The firms portfolio assets house a diversified tenant mix of prominent multinational tenants, including fortune 500 companies and global capability centers (GCCs), as well as leading domestic corporates. The companys portfolio assets are spread across 6 cities, namely Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.
The firm reported a gross assets value (GAV) of Rs 61,998.9 crore and total portfolio revenue from operations of Rs 39,301.01 crore as on 31 March 2025.
