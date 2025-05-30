Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 0.500.37 35 OPM %-66.6775.00 -56.0070.27 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 0.340.06 467 PBT-0.130 0 0.200.03 567 NP-0.15-0.02 -650 0.13-0.03 LP

