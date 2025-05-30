Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2025 quarter

New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Sales decline 42.69% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels declined 42.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 208.11% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.15% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.375.88 -43 17.2512.05 43 OPM %2.674.59 -6.142.66 - PBDT0.100.39 -74 1.050.40 163 PBT0.090.38 -76 1.010.37 173 NP0.220.38 -42 1.140.37 208

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

