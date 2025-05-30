New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.69% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels declined 42.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 208.11% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.15% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.375.8817.2512.052.674.596.142.660.100.391.050.400.090.381.010.370.220.381.140.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News