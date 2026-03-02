Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.07 171 OPM %26.3257.14 -PBDT0.050.10 -50 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.01-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Advance Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 81.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Intertec Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Skyline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story