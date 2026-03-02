Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 171.43% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.07 171 OPM %26.3257.14 -PBDT0.050.10 -50 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.01-0.05 LP
