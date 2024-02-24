Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foseco India Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Foseco India Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Foseco India reported 33.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.31 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to Rs 12.25 crore in Q4 FY22.

Revenue from operations declined 15.72% to Rs 122.32 crore in Q4 FY23 from Rs 105.70 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 21.39 crore, registering the growth of 31.63% as compared as with Rs 16.25 crore in Q4 FY22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses jumped 15.05% to Rs 105.15 crore as compared with Rs 91.39 crore in Q4 FY22. Cost of raw material consumed was at Rs 62.42 crore (up 17.24% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 12.74 crore (up 13.54% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Foseco India is engaged in the manufacturing of products used in the metallurgical industry. The products are in the nature of additives and consumables that improve the physical properties and performance of castings.

The scrip rose 2.12% to end at Rs 3,860.70 on Friday, 23 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

India Gelatine &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 1.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Rain Inds reports dismal Q4 performance

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 50 cr in wholly owned subsidiary

Advait Infratech forays into IT/IoT business

Kwality Builders &amp; Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story