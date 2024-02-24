Foseco India standalone net profit rises 33.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 122.32 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 33.03% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 122.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 105.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.76% to Rs 72.98 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 477.41 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 406.74 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

