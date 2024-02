Record date is 07 March 2024

Forbes & Company has fixed 07 March 2024 as record date for the purposes of determining the shareholders of Forbes & Company (demerged company) to whom the fully paid-up equity shares of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts (resulting company) would be issued and allotted pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement.

