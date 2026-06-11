Fractal Analytics ends higher after unveiling AI-native solution for e-commerce platform

Fractal Analytics advanced 1.39% to settle at Rs 943.80 after the company announced the launch of Cogentiq e-commerce, an AI-powered platform built to improve decision-making speed and efficiency across key business functions.

Cogentiq e-commerce, an AI-native always on E-Commerce profit engine that helps consumer products companies stay competitive across e-commerce channels like Amazon. Cogentiq e-commerce monitors and actions against key profit signals such as stock levels, media spend allocation, keywords, content, and pricing to help products stay available, easily discoverable, and more likely to convert into a purchase.

The company said that profit growth in modern e-commerce requires real-time action across more than 70 signals, for every stock keeping unit (SKU) in a companys portfolio. A single missed signal can translate directly into missed revenue. As organizations increasingly turn to AI-powered solutions, many inadvertently introduce greater complexity, where an abundance of data and decision permutations slows time to action, resulting in decision paralysis and lost profit opportunities.

For each SKU listed on a companys digital shelf portfolio, Cogentiq e-commerce monitors over 70 profit-driving marketplace signals daily and recommends corrective actions, orchestrated across customer, media, and supply chain, within minutes. Pranay Agrawal, chief executive officer, Fractal Analytics, said, Today, most organizations use AI the same way theyve always used analytics: gather data, generate insights, and then decide. But that sequence is too slow for the world were entering. We believe AI should start with the decision and compress the distance between insight and action to near zero. In that world, success will belong to those who can consistently make the right decisions faster.