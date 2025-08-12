Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 36.36% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.515.8013.3611.900.830.600.620.440.450.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News