Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 83.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.51% to Rs 14.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom declined 83.91% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 94.51% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.51264.3534.189.014.9623.784.8823.683.6622.75

