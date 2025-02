Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 85.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.52% to Rs 35.49 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 85.59% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.52% to Rs 35.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.4921.064.0020.041.243.930.533.340.342.36

