Positive global cues may boost domestic shares

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 8 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,096.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,140.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35708.40 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures was up 105 points, indicating a positive opening in US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday following a rally on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve signaled it still sees room to cut interest rates later this year because any increase in inflation due to tariffs will be brief.

The Peoples Bank of China kept the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, where they have been since a quarter-percentage-point cut in October. The rate decision follows the U.S. Federal Reserves move to hold benchmark interest rates.

On Wednesday, the Fed maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range and signaled that two quarter-point rate cuts are likely later this year, consistent with its forecast from three months ago. This came even as the central bank Fed cut its US economic growth forecasts and raised projections for price growth. The Fed flagged growing uncertainty over the impact of Trumps policies on the economy.

As per the the Feds quarterly economic projections, real GDP growth is expected to slow to 1.7% by the end of 2025, down from the 2.1% forecast in December. The unemployment rate is projected to rise slightly to 4.4%, compared to the previous estimate of 4.3%. Core inflation is now expected to end the year at 2.8%, up from the prior forecast of 2.5%.

Trump kept up his threats of reciprocal tariffs coming in April 2- a move that is likely to draw more retaliation from major global economies and spark a renewed trade war.

US stocks rallied following the decision amid encouragement that further cuts could be ahead. The Dow jumped 0.92% and the S&P 500 surged just over 1.08%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.41%.

Tesla stock rose over 4% after advancing its robotaxi plans in California, and Boeing Co. jumped 7% on positive operational performance updates from its CFO.

Investors will monitor weekly jobless claims data on Thursday, as well as the Philadelphia Feds manufacturing survey and a report on existing home sales.

On the quarterly earnings front, Darden Restaurants, Nike, FedEx and Micron Technology are set to report Thursday.

SoftBank announced on Wednesday its plan to acquire chip designer Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of the year

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with moderate gains on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive day of increases. The Indian Rupee's strengthening against the U.S. Dollar bolstered market sentiment as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later tonight. The Nifty ended above the 22,900 level. Consumer durables, realty, and PSU bank shares saw gains, while IT and FMCG shares declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 147.79 points or 0.20% to 75,449.05. The Nifty 50 index added 73.30 points or 0.32% to 22,907.60. In the three conseutive sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty jumped 2.19% and 2.28%, respectively.

