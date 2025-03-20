Zim Labs gets regulatory nod in Portugal for multiple sclerosis treatment drug Dimethyl Fumarate

Zim Laboratories said that the Portuguese drug regulator has granted approval for central nervous system (CNS) product Dimethyl Fumarate Modified Release Capsules to its European subsidiary SIA ZIM Laboratories.

This authorization from INFARMED, which is the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, will facilitate faster approvals in other European Union countries as well as the UK and other markets globally resulting in better commercialisation opportunities, the company stated.

Dimethyl Fumarate Modified Release Capsules are indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and are developed using ZIMs proprietary technology and is bioequivalent to the Innovators product.

According to IQVIA, the EU market size for this product in 2023 was approximately $800 million while UK contributed $200 million. Other markets (Ex USA & Japan) contributed $42 million.

ZIM Laboratories Limited (the Company) is a research-driven Pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and supplies differentiated generic products in oral solid dosage forms across key therapeutic segments.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.32% to Rs 4 crore as revenue remained flat at Rs 96.33 crore in in the quarter ended December 2024 as compared with the previous quarter ended December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.27% currently trade at to Rs 85 on the BSE.

